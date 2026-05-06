The United States and Iran are moving closer to an agreement on a short memorandum aimed at ending the war, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a regional source familiar with the negotiations.

The White House received positive feedback from Pakistani mediators on Tuesday that Iran was progressing toward a compromise, the report said, citing two Trump administration officials.

A renewed diplomatic push has emerged in recent days, the report said, citing the regional source.

US President Donald Trump appears to be simplifying issues in peace negotiations so moderates in Iran can return to the negotiating table, CNN quoted the source as saying.

A one-page plan being discussed internally would declare an end to the war and trigger a 30-day negotiation period on unresolved issues including nuclear issues, unfreezing Iranian assets and future security in the Strait of Hormuz, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plan.

The proposal would include discussion of a moratorium on uranium enrichment for longer than 10 years, the report said, citing the source.

The plan would also require Iran to ship its stockpile of highly enriched uranium out of the country, although details were still being negotiated, the report said.

Positive feedback from Pakistani mediators helped spur Trump to announce a pause in “Project Freedom,” an operation to guide stranded ships out of the strait, the report said, citing administration officials.

The harder the US pushed Project Freedom and Operation Epic Fury, the more hardliners in Iran gained influence, CNN quoted the regional source as saying.

Trump’s top priority is finding a diplomatic off-ramp to the war and reopening the strait swiftly, the report said, citing administration officials.