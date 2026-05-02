US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will review Iran’s latest proposal but suggested it is unlikely to be acceptable, arguing that Tehran has not “paid a big enough price” for its actions over the past decades.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social.