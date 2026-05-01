The US naval blockade of Iranian ports has left Tehran struggling for a way out, exposing the limits of its strategy of using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage while continuing oil exports through shadow shipping networks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran initially appeared to gain leverage after the war began in February by disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a route for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

But the United States later responded with a blockade of Iranian ports, cutting into the network of tankers that had long helped Tehran move oil to China despite sanctions, the report said.

“There is no evidence any Iranian oil cargo has crossed the US blockade and reached Chinese customers or other buyers,” the Journal reported, citing commodities-data firm Kpler.

The report said 44 commercial vessels working for Iran had been ordered to turn around or return to port, according to US Central Command.

Alternative routes appear limited. The Iranian Shipping Association said only about 40% of Iran’s trade could be redirected away from blockaded ports, according to Fars.

The blockade has sharpened divisions inside Iran’s ruling system, the report said, with moderates favoring negotiations while hardliners argue that the blockade amounts to an act of war and requires a military response.