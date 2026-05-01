Iran’s deputy parliament speaker said the Pakistan talks with the United States began with the direct approval of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, in an apparent response to claims of confusion and infighting inside Tehran’s decision-making structure.

Ali Nikzad said the American side opened the talks by raising demands including a 20-year halt to Iran’s nuclear activities and the handover of enriched uranium.

He said the demands were “firmly rejected” by the Islamic Republic.

The remarks come after President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip to Pakistan by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, saying there was “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran’s leadership and that “nobody knows who is in charge.”

The Pakistan track has also been strained by a basic sequencing dispute: Washington has pushed for nuclear restrictions, including a long halt to enrichment, while Tehran has sought to first end the war, address shipping and the Strait of Hormuz, and only then move to wider issues.