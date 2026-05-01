Iran accelerates effort to recover buried missiles during ceasefire
Iran is accelerating efforts to recover missiles and munitions buried during weeks of US and Israeli strikes, NBC reported, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, as concerns grow that fighting could resume.
The push to dig out weapons hidden underground or trapped beneath rubble comes during a fragile ceasefire and appears aimed at restoring Iran’s ability to launch attacks across the region if diplomacy fails.
US officials believe Tehran is trying to quickly reconstitute parts of its missile and drone capabilities, even after extensive strikes on launch sites and production facilities.
The developments come as President Donald Trump prepares to review options in the coming days, including potential renewed military action, with a focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and limiting Iran’s nuclear program.
US Central Command is expected to brief Trump and his national security team on the status of the blockade and military scenarios, while the White House weighs next steps amid stalled negotiations.
Iran has maintained it retains the ability to defend itself, and US intelligence assessments indicate that despite heavy losses, Tehran still holds a significant portion of its missile arsenal, as well as parts of its air and naval forces. According to NBC.
US officials have said Iran may have preserved some capabilities by dispersing and concealing weapons before and during the conflict, complicating efforts to fully degrade its military infrastructure.
Protesters gathered outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, calling for Iran’s national football team to be barred from the World Cup.
The demonstrators said the team does not represent the Iranian people and linked it instead to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They urged FIFA to exclude Iran as it did Russia, citing the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protests and the killing of protesters.
Outside the venue, protesters carried Iran’s lion-and-sun flag and chanted slogans against the Islamic Republic, calling for political change in Iran.
“This team does not represent Iran. It represents the Islamic Republic,” said Pouria Mahmoudi, one of the organizers. He said allowing the team to play in the World Cup helps normalize conditions inside Iran.
President Trump praised Commander Kirk Lippold for Thursday interview with Jesse Watters Primetime interview on Fox, calling it "very smart and insightful" on Iran.
Kirk Lippold, former commander of USS Cole said Iran is effectively controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), arguing that the country is “no longer a theocracy” but a "thugocracy."
"Any future US action would aim to maximize pressure on Iran’s leadership and the IRGC to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and to curb its regional influence," Lippold said.
Lippold also said he did not expect a US ground invasion of Iran, but suggested Washington would pursue broader strategic measures targeting Iran’s missile program, regional proxies and control over the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that the United States should consider shifting diplomatic engagement on Iran to regional actors such as the United Arab Emirates.
Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Thursday any attack on Iran’s senior leaders would trigger regional consequences.
"If any assault is carried out against our great leaders, none of the kings of the Arab countries or their palaces in the region will remain unscathed. The rulers of the countries in the region must take this threat seriously and prevent the activities of military bases that have been established in their countries," Nabavian said.
The Trump administration argued that the war in Iran is being treated as having its War Powers “clock reset” under the ceasefire that began in early April, a position that could allow the White House to avoid seeking congressional approval for continued military action, the Associated Press reported.
The argument was outlined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during Senate testimony on Thursday, when he said the ceasefire effectively paused the conflict.
Under that interpretation, the administration has not triggered the 1973 War Powers Resolution requirement to seek congressional approval for military action extending beyond 60 days.
A senior administration official, speaking anonymously, said that for the purposes of the law, “the hostilities… have terminated,” adding that there have been no exchanges of fire between US forces and Iran since the ceasefire began on April 7.
The official said the US military and Iran have not engaged directly since then, despite the ceasefire being extended.