Protesters gathered outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, calling for Iran’s national football team to be barred from the World Cup.

The demonstrators said the team does not represent the Iranian people and linked it instead to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They urged FIFA to exclude Iran as it did Russia, citing the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protests and the killing of protesters.

Outside the venue, protesters carried Iran’s lion-and-sun flag and chanted slogans against the Islamic Republic, calling for political change in Iran.

“This team does not represent Iran. It represents the Islamic Republic,” said Pouria Mahmoudi, one of the organizers. He said allowing the team to play in the World Cup helps normalize conditions inside Iran.