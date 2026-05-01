A senior US official said the ceasefire with Iran has “terminated” hostilities for the purposes of a key congressional war powers deadline, potentially allowing the Trump administration to avoid immediate legal constraints on the conflict.

The official said there had been no exchange of fire since the truce began in early April, arguing that the 60-day clock under the War Powers Resolution effectively stopped.

President Donald Trump faced a May 1 deadline to end the war, seek congressional authorization or request an extension, but the administration is expected to let the date pass without changing course.

The interpretation is disputed by Democrats, who argue there is no provision in the law allowing the clock to pause during a ceasefire.

The legal debate comes as the White House weighs next steps.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine briefed Trump for 45 minutes on new options for possible military action against Iran, according to two US officials cited by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.