US Central Command chief Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine presented President Donald Trump with new military options for possible action against the Islamic Republic on Thursday, Iran International has learned.

The briefing also covered the latest movements and deployments of US forces in the Middle East.

According to the report, three broad options were discussed.

One involved the possible deployment of US ground forces to small islands around the Strait of Hormuz to reopen the waterway.

Another involved sending special forces into the Isfahan area to remove Iran’s 60%-enriched uranium.

The third option involved rapid but heavy US strikes against the Islamic Republic.