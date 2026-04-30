A billboard in Tehran’s subway shows President Donald Trump kneeling and offering money to Iran, citing a commentary piece by Reuters that says "Tehran could collect $110 billion a year" if it charges $2 million per vessel passing the Strait of Hormuz.
The state-backed visual message carries the caption: “Reuters: Iran earns $100 billion a year out of Hormuz Strait."
Iranian state TV pundit and Islamic Republic loyalist Foad Izadi praised Tehran’s municipality for displaying the billboard, saying it echoed the latest message by Iran’s Supreme Leader, who said “legal rules and the application of new management of the Strait of Hormuz” would bring “comfort and progress” for regional nations and economic benefits that would “make the nation’s heart happy.”