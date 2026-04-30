Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday that the United States is not serious about lifting sanctions and is acting contrary to its stated commitments.

“The United States is not serious about lifting sanctions and has acted contrary to its claims by escalating sanctions and engaging in maritime piracy,” Baghaei said. “When the other side is unable to fulfill its commitments during a ceasefire period, how can there be even minimal trust that it would abide by a longer-term agreement?

Baghaei added that negotiations between Tehran and Washington are “not conventional” and have a “very bloody history.”