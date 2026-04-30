The US Senate on Thursday rejected Democrats’ sixth attempt to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to wage war on Iran, as the conflict approaches a key 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution.

A procedural vote to advance the measure, introduced by Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, failed 47 to 50.

The resolution would have directed Trump to remove US forces from hostilities with Iran.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine voted in favor of advancing the measure, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to oppose it.

Collins had voted against previous Iran war powers resolutions.