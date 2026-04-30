Mohsen Rezaei, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said on Thursday the contradictory statements by Donald Trump show that real decision-making in the United States takes place “elsewhere.”

"The contradictory statements of Trump, shows that real decisions in US are being made somewhere else. What the behind‑the‑scenes power networks want doesn't match the "America First" slogan. This is the kind of deadlock America is facing, and its people are the ones paying the price," he posted on X.