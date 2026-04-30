President Donald Trump said on Thursday Iran is "dying" to reach an agreement with the United States, while defending his military campaign and the naval blockade imposed after talks faltered.

“I mean, Iran is dying to make a deal. I can only tell you that,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding: “They want to make a deal.”

Trump also rejected criticism of his approach, saying Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon. “The bottom line is for this world, for our country, but certainly for Israel, the Middle East and Europe, much closer, you cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

"They killed 42,000 innocent, non-weapon-carrying people... I'm trying to save that country... This is a rough group, but we have decimated them, and their economy is a disaster. So we'll see how long they hold out."