UAE bans travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq
The United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry banned citizens from traveling to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq on Thursday, citing regional developments.
The ministry also urged all Emiratis currently in those countries to leave immediately and return to the United Arab Emirates as soon as possible.
The ministry called on citizens to follow its official guidance and advisories, and urged those in Iran, Lebanon and Iraq to contact authorities via a dedicated hotline as part of precautionary measures to safeguard their well-being.