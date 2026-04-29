Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations accused the United States of “piracy” over the seizure of Iranian vessels and urged the UN Security Council to condemn Washington’s actions.

In a letter to the UN secretary-general and Security Council, Amir Saeid Iravani said the US seizure of the MT Majestic and MT Tiffany and the confiscation of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil amounted to unlawful coercion, interference in international trade and the illegal seizure of property.

Iravani said the seizures violated the UN Charter, international law and the law of the sea, and argued they could create “a dangerous precedent” that would undermine the rule of law internationally.