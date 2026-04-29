US Central Command said more than 20 vessels remain moored or anchored at Iran’s Chabahar port as US forces enforce the ongoing blockade on Iranian maritime trade.

CENTCOM said an average of five ships were moored or anchored at the port on a normal day before the blockade.

The command said the current buildup showed US forces were cutting off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the blockade. The claim comes as US forces continue to intercept and redirect vessels as part of the operation.