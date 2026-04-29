Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending a multi-day rally, amid reports that the United States is preparing to prolong its blockade of Iran, raising concerns over continued supply disruptions.

Brent crude for June rose 52 cents to $111.78 a barrel in early trading, marking an eighth straight day of gains, while the more active July contract was also higher, Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also advanced, tracking gains in global benchmarks, the report added.