Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday called for continued pressure on Iran’s ruling system, urging efforts to target what he described as the regime’s infrastructure while enabling conditions for public protests.

"I don’t think anyone can breathe easily as long as this regime exists. The regime has been weakened, but not to the point of collapse; there are still parts of the system that remain active and must be addressed and targeted. When the regime is on the verge of collapse, people will be ready to take matters into their own hands," Pahlavi said in an interview with Fox.

"This must be a coordinated campaign. We will do our part as a nation, but we need external support. That support has begun, but it must not stop halfway. The regime has never intended to negotiate and likely never will, because coexistence with the free world is not part of its DNA," he added.