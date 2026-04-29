At least 21 people have been executed and more than 4,000 arrested in Iran since the start of the war two months ago, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday.
Türk said those executed included people linked to the January 2026 protests, alleged members of opposition groups and individuals accused of espionage, with many others detained on national security-related charges.
“I am appalled that the rights of the Iranian people continue to be stripped from them,” Türk said, urging authorities to halt executions and release those arbitrarily detained.
“In times of war, threats to human rights increase exponentially,” he said, adding that fundamental rights such as fair trial guarantees must be respected at all times.
For years, young women from smaller cities and conservative families came to Tehran to study, to work, to breathe. Now, one by one, many are being forced to leave.
Tehran was supposed to be the place they came to become themselves. They got into top universities, found jobs, rented apartments with friends. They built lives of their own.
A year of protests, crackdown, war and economic freefall has pushed many to the edge. Rent has become unbearable. Prices rise by the week. Incomes shrink or disappear.
They are moving back to Ahvaz, Shiraz or smaller towns to live with family because they can no longer afford Tehran. Some are selling gold, burning through savings or taking on debt to survive one more month.
The economic shock is everywhere. Layoffs are spreading. Inflation has become so absurd that people joke shops are still full of staples only because no one can afford to buy them.
And now, as if rent and inflation were not enough, officials say metro, bus and taxi fares in Tehran will rise next month. Even getting to work is becoming more expensive.
But for many, the deepest blow has come from the collapse of the digital economy.
In Iran, Instagram was more than an app. It was a shopfront, a beauty salon, a classroom, an office. Women sold clothes and cosmetics, baked cakes, offered beauty services, taught languages, designed logos and built small businesses from their bedrooms.
Now much of that is gone.
After two months of severe internet disruption, many online businesses are collapsing. Orders have dried up. Customers cannot browse. Payments are delayed. Messages do not go through.
Sima, 29, runs a small online clothing business. For two months, she says, almost no orders have come in. What once brought in modest but steady income has become little more than an empty storefront.
Baran, 34, says she feels herself “going crazy” thinking about how quickly life is unraveling. The online business she spent years building is collapsing. Payments are not arriving. Debts are piling up.
“Everything we built with blood and tears is going up in smoke,” she says.
What makes it worse is the silence. No explanation. No accountability. Just the slow erasure of livelihoods.
Layoffs in offices and shops appear to hit women especially hard. There are no official figures, but many suspect employers assume men are more likely to be breadwinners. A woman, they think, may have a husband or father to fall back on. But many do not—or do not want to.
For many women here, losing a job is not just losing income. It can mean losing a home, a city and a life they fought hard to build.
And so Tehran is losing its daughters.
The city that once offered escape is beginning to send them back. Back to smaller cities. Back to family homes. Back to dependence—often to the lives they thought they had escaped for good.
President Donald Trump met with oil and gas executives at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the Iran conflict on energy markets, Axios reported.
The meeting included senior officials and industry leaders such as Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, and focused on issues including domestic production, oil prices and supply disruptions linked to the standoff with Iran, the report said.
Axios said the talks come as the crisis in the Middle East disrupts supply and pushes up global oil prices, raising concerns about economic and political fallout in the United States.
Cancer drugs, seizure medication and inhalers have become harder to find or afford in Iran, viewers told Iran International, as medicine shortages and price hikes deepen.
One doctor said many patients could no longer afford their medicines, citing seizure medication whose price had more than tripled even though some patients need two or three packs each month.
Another viewer said the price of a salbutamol inhaler had increased more than twelvefold since the war began.
A third said the price of a Gardasil vaccine had more than doubled since the war began.
Another viewer said vital medicines had become difficult to find in Iran, including exemestane, a drug prescribed for breast cancer patients.
“What happens to people who fought illness for years and may now deteriorate again because medicine is unavailable?” the viewer said.
Iran said seven of its schools in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had been shut, with students shifted to remote learning under alternative arrangements.
Education Ministry Spokesperson Ali Farhadi said some students would continue their studies under the supervision of Iranian schools in Oman, while others would be taught online directly by schools inside Iran.
He criticized the move by the UAE that led to the expulsion of about 2,500 Iranian students, adding that, in coordination with Oman, they would continue their studies there until the end of the academic year.
He said Iranian schools in countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were currently operating online, with the academic year set to conclude virtually.
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on Wednesday that Iran’s nationwide internet blackout had reached its 61st day, exceeding 1,400 hours of disrupted connectivity.
The group said the shutdown, now in its third month, has severely restricted communication channels and tightened state control over the country’s digital environment.
Iran has faced near-total limits on global internet access for more than two months, with only limited or selective connectivity available in some cases.