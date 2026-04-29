Cancer drugs, seizure medication and inhalers have become harder to find or afford in Iran, viewers told Iran International, as medicine shortages and price hikes deepen.

One doctor said many patients could no longer afford their medicines, citing seizure medication whose price had more than tripled even though some patients need two or three packs each month.

Another viewer said the price of a salbutamol inhaler had increased more than twelvefold since the war began.

A third said the price of a Gardasil vaccine had more than doubled since the war began.

Another viewer said vital medicines had become difficult to find in Iran, including exemestane, a drug prescribed for breast cancer patients.

“What happens to people who fought illness for years and may now deteriorate again because medicine is unavailable?” the viewer said.