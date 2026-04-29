President Donald Trump met with oil and gas executives at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the Iran conflict on energy markets, Axios reported.
The meeting included senior officials and industry leaders such as Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, and focused on issues including domestic production, oil prices and supply disruptions linked to the standoff with Iran, the report said.
Axios said the talks come as the crisis in the Middle East disrupts supply and pushes up global oil prices, raising concerns about economic and political fallout in the United States.
Cancer drugs, seizure medication and inhalers have become harder to find or afford in Iran, viewers told Iran International, as medicine shortages and price hikes deepen.
One doctor said many patients could no longer afford their medicines, citing seizure medication whose price had more than tripled even though some patients need two or three packs each month.
Another viewer said the price of a salbutamol inhaler had increased more than twelvefold since the war began.
A third said the price of a Gardasil vaccine had more than doubled since the war began.
Another viewer said vital medicines had become difficult to find in Iran, including exemestane, a drug prescribed for breast cancer patients.
“What happens to people who fought illness for years and may now deteriorate again because medicine is unavailable?” the viewer said.
Iran said seven of its schools in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had been shut, with students shifted to remote learning under alternative arrangements.
Education Ministry Spokesperson Ali Farhadi said some students would continue their studies under the supervision of Iranian schools in Oman, while others would be taught online directly by schools inside Iran.
He criticized the move by the UAE that led to the expulsion of about 2,500 Iranian students, adding that, in coordination with Oman, they would continue their studies there until the end of the academic year.
He said Iranian schools in countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were currently operating online, with the academic year set to conclude virtually.
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on Wednesday that Iran’s nationwide internet blackout had reached its 61st day, exceeding 1,400 hours of disrupted connectivity.
The group said the shutdown, now in its third month, has severely restricted communication channels and tightened state control over the country’s digital environment.
Iran has faced near-total limits on global internet access for more than two months, with only limited or selective connectivity available in some cases.
US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran was failing to agree on a nonnuclear deal and warned it should “get smart soon.”
“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” Trump wrote.
Trump also shared an image of himself with the words “no more Mr nice guy,” as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran.
Armed attackers opened fire on a police patrol in Zahedan in southeast Iran, killing one officer and wounding three others, state media reported on Wednesday.
Police in Sistan-Baluchestan province said the patrol was securing the area when it came under fire. The slain officer was identified as Mohammadreza Nezamdoost.
Authorities said efforts were under way to arrest those responsible.