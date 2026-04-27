AEA Director General Rafael Grossi said consensus at the UN Security Council on Iran has broken down and may not return for “a long, long time.”
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, Grossi noted that until 2016 or 2017, Security Council resolutions on Iran were often adopted by consensus without a vote.
“But that consensus is gone. And I don’t see it coming back, perhaps for a long, long time,” he said.
Grossi added that the council is likely to operate in a more “transactional” manner going forward, handling issues on a “case by case” basis rather than through broad agreement.
The United States accused Iran on Monday of holding the global economy “hostage” by blocking the Strait of Hormuz and using the vital waterway as leverage over its nuclear program.
Speaking at a UN Security Council debate on maritime security, US envoy Dorothy Shea said the strait was “not Iran’s hostage, not Iran’s bargaining chip, not Iran’s toll road.”
She accused Tehran of laying sea mines, firing on civilian ships, threatening to charge tolls and launching missiles at Gulf capitals.
Shea also criticized China and Russia for vetoing a Bahrain-backed Security Council resolution aimed at protecting freedom of navigation in the strait.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused the United States on Monday of “acting like pirates and terrorists” by targeting commercial vessels through “coercion and intimidation,” terrorizing crews, seizing ships and “taking crew members hostage.”
Speaking amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Iravani said countries condemning Tehran’s actions “do not dare” call out Washington.
He insisted Iran’s measures in the strategic waterway are “grounded in its rights and obligations under the law of the sea and its national laws.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that businesses and governments risk sanctions if they engage with Iranian airlines designated by Washington, as commercial flights resume from Tehran.
In a statement first shared with The Wall Street Journal, Bessent said companies providing services to such airlines could face penalties under US sanctions.
“Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to US sanctions. Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance,” he said.
The warning comes as Iran begins restoring commercial aviation activity following recent disruptions, raising concerns in Washington over renewed international engagement with its aviation sector.
Bessent said the United States would continue to enforce its pressure campaign against Tehran and target any entities facilitating prohibited activity.
“The Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities,” he added.
A Revolutionary Guards commander turned Iran's football chief has been granted special permission to enter Canada for a FIFA event despite being otherwise inadmissible, according to government sources who spoke to Iran International.
Sources within the Canadian government said Taj was issued a Temporary Resident Permit (TRP), effectively overriding his inadmissibility under strict conditions, including mandatory check-ins during his stay.
A TRP allows individuals who are otherwise barred from entering or remaining in Canada to do so for a limited period if authorities determine there is a compelling reason.
Such permits can be used to overcome inadmissibility linked to criminal, medical or security grounds.
Taj’s career reflects deep ties to Iran’s political and military establishment, blurring the lines between the country’s security apparatus and sports administration.
His early trajectory began shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when he served as an intelligence commander in the IRGC in Isfahan.
That affiliation helped pave the way for later roles in business and sports, including senior management positions at major steel companies such as Mobarakeh Steel Company and Zob Ahan through connections with influential political and industrial figures.
Analysts say the IRGC’s footprint across Iran’s football sector is extensive, with parts of the industry’s financial and organizational structures linked to entities aligned with the security apparatus—further underscoring Taj’s position within that system.
Questions over entry
Canada designated the IRGC as a terrorist entity in June 2024. Under Canadian law, the move allows authorities to freeze assets and may affect the admissibility of individuals with certain ties to the group.
Sources say Taj is scheduled to land in Toronto before traveling to Vancouver to attend a FIFA Congress on April 30.
Vancouver will host the 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026, bringing representatives from all 211 member associations of world football’s governing body to Canada ahead of the World Cup.
Iran International has reached out to Public Safety Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and Global Affairs Canada for clarification on whether Taj’s past ties raise admissibility questions under Canadian law.
Separately, Iran International contacted FIFA and Canada Soccer regarding Taj’s attendance at the Vancouver event.
In a statement, Canada Soccer said the FIFA Congress in Vancouver is “run and operated by FIFA, including guest lists,” emphasizing that it is “not a Canada Soccer event,” and that it is participating only as a member federation. The organization added that it had forwarded the inquiry to FIFA.
The issue comes amid broader uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since the war with the United States and Israel began on February 28, questions have been raised about Tehran’s presence at the tournament, with all of its group-stage matches scheduled to be played in the United States.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has drawn a distinction between Iran’s players and those around them, saying the national team would be allowed to compete, but individuals with ties to the IRGC would not be granted entry.
He stressed that the United States has not told Iran it cannot participate, saying the concern lies with accompanying personnel—not the athletes.
Taj’s expected arrival in Canada may offer an early test of how World Cup hosts enforce diverging policies toward officials tied to Iran’s security establishment.
Canadian Member of Parliament Costas Menegakis told Iran International that 47 years of diplomacy with Tehran have failed. He said justice, not dialogue, is needed, insisting that regime change is the only solution.
He also urged the Canadian government to stand clearly with the people of Iran, not the regime that oppresses them.