Sources within the Canadian government said Taj was issued a Temporary Resident Permit (TRP), effectively overriding his inadmissibility under strict conditions, including mandatory check-ins during his stay.

A TRP allows individuals who are otherwise barred from entering or remaining in Canada to do so for a limited period if authorities determine there is a compelling reason.

Such permits can be used to overcome inadmissibility linked to criminal, medical or security grounds.

Taj’s career reflects deep ties to Iran’s political and military establishment, blurring the lines between the country’s security apparatus and sports administration.

His early trajectory began shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when he served as an intelligence commander in the IRGC in Isfahan.

That affiliation helped pave the way for later roles in business and sports, including senior management positions at major steel companies such as Mobarakeh Steel Company and Zob Ahan through connections with influential political and industrial figures.

Analysts say the IRGC’s footprint across Iran’s football sector is extensive, with parts of the industry’s financial and organizational structures linked to entities aligned with the security apparatus—further underscoring Taj’s position within that system.

Questions over entry

Canada designated the IRGC as a terrorist entity in June 2024. Under Canadian law, the move allows authorities to freeze assets and may affect the admissibility of individuals with certain ties to the group.

Sources say Taj is scheduled to land in Toronto before traveling to Vancouver to attend a FIFA Congress on April 30.

Vancouver will host the 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026, bringing representatives from all 211 member associations of world football’s governing body to Canada ahead of the World Cup.

Iran International has reached out to Public Safety Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and Global Affairs Canada for clarification on whether Taj’s past ties raise admissibility questions under Canadian law.

Separately, Iran International contacted FIFA and Canada Soccer regarding Taj’s attendance at the Vancouver event.

In a statement, Canada Soccer said the FIFA Congress in Vancouver is “run and operated by FIFA, including guest lists,” emphasizing that it is “not a Canada Soccer event,” and that it is participating only as a member federation. The organization added that it had forwarded the inquiry to FIFA.

The issue comes amid broader uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since the war with the United States and Israel began on February 28, questions have been raised about Tehran’s presence at the tournament, with all of its group-stage matches scheduled to be played in the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has drawn a distinction between Iran’s players and those around them, saying the national team would be allowed to compete, but individuals with ties to the IRGC would not be granted entry.

He stressed that the United States has not told Iran it cannot participate, saying the concern lies with accompanying personnel—not the athletes.

Taj’s expected arrival in Canada may offer an early test of how World Cup hosts enforce diverging policies toward officials tied to Iran’s security establishment.