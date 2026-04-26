A senior Iranian commander warned on Sunday that the United States and Israel would face a harder blow if they launched more strikes on Iran.

Mohammadjafar Asadi, deputy inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, also said Iran would not allow what he called US and Israeli attempts to impose their will on the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are in a region related to Iran and its neighboring countries, and Americans have no right to express opinions about this region,” he added.