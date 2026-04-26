Iran’s nursing organization said on Sunday it would not seek special internet access for its members until restrictions on international internet access were lifted for the public.

The organization said authorities had offered “Internet Pro” access to its members amid wartime restrictions.

The term is used by the Islamic Republic for tiered internet access granted to select groups, similar to so-called “white SIM cards” given to pro-government activists.

The decision came as tens of millions of Iranians have been cut off from the rest of the globe since US-Israeli strikes began on February 28. It has been described as the world’s longest state-imposed internet blackout to date.

Iran’s internet blackout entered its 58th day on Sunday, an outage NetBlocks has described as unprecedented in Iran and globally.

Under the new plan, approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, selected businesses and institutions would regain global internet access while much of the public remains restricted.