A senior Iranian commander warned on Sunday that the United States and Israel would face a harder blow if they launched more strikes on Iran.
Mohammadjafar Asadi, deputy inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, also said Iran would not allow what he called US and Israeli attempts to impose their will on the Strait of Hormuz.
“The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are in a region related to Iran and its neighboring countries, and Americans have no right to express opinions about this region,” he added.
Iran’s nursing organization said on Sunday it would not seek special internet access for its members until restrictions on international internet access were lifted for the public.
The organization said authorities had offered “Internet Pro” access to its members amid wartime restrictions.
The term is used by the Islamic Republic for tiered internet access granted to select groups, similar to so-called “white SIM cards” given to pro-government activists.
Iran’s nursing organization said on Sunday it would not seek special internet access for its members until restrictions on international internet access were lifted for the public.
Iran’s nursing organization said on Sunday it would not seek special internet access for its members until restrictions on international internet access were lifted for the public.
The organization said authorities had offered “Internet Pro” access to its members amid wartime restrictions.
The term is used by the Islamic Republic for tiered internet access granted to select groups, similar to so-called “white SIM cards” given to pro-government activists.
The decision came as tens of millions of Iranians have been cut off from the rest of the globe since US-Israeli strikes began on February 28. It has been described as the world’s longest state-imposed internet blackout to date.
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 58th day on Sunday, an outage NetBlocks has described as unprecedented in Iran and globally.
Under the new plan, approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, selected businesses and institutions would regain global internet access while much of the public remains restricted.
Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Sunday that he was relieved US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and cabinet members were unharmed after an attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
“This attack on the American President and American democracy is appalling,” he said in a post on X.
Iran would not reverse its decision regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a lawmaker said on Sunday, describing it as an order from the country’s leadership.
“We will not return the Strait of Hormuz to its previous state, and this is an order from the leadership,” said deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad.
He also said it was contradictory for US President Donald Trump to say Iran’s nuclear capability had been destroyed while still opposing its possession of nuclear facilities.