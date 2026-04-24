Israel’s military said it targeted senior figures linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit over plots to harm Israeli citizens at home and abroad.

The military said the strikes, carried out with Israel’s domestic and foreign intelligence agencies, hit key operatives including Majid Khademi, identified as head of the unit, and Mohsen Souri, described as overseeing operations.

It added that in recent weeks an alleged Iran-directed plan involving allied militias in Iraq had been underway, including the use of foreign operatives and direct financing.

Israel said it continues to monitor related infrastructure and would act against it if necessary.