Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine said US forces disabled and seized an Iranian-linked cargo vessel after it ignored repeated warnings during a blockade enforcement operation.

“Over a six hour period, the vessel and her crew repeatedly ignored US warnings,” Caine said at a Pentagon briefing, adding that US forces fired warning shots before using “disabling fire” to stop the ship.

He said US Marines later boarded the vessel by helicopter and took custody after it was immobilized.

Caine also said US forces in the Indo-Pacific intercepted a tanker carrying sanctioned Iranian oil, describing it as part of a broader interagency effort to enforce sanctions and the blockade globally.

He said US personnel boarded and secured the tanker, with its final disposition still pending.