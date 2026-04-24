UK’s LBC finds alleged Iran-linked channel hiring Britons for sabotage
A journalist from LBC was offered payment by an alleged Iran-linked contact to carry out a street-level act of vandalism within hours of contact, the British broadcaster reported on Friday.
The undercover reporter, engaging with a Telegram channel advertising “high-paid” work, was instructed to burn images of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in a London street and send video proof in exchange for cryptocurrency.
“This is the first step in building trust, and I will pay for it,” the account wrote, presenting the task as an entry point to further assignments.
Matt Jukes, the deputy commissioner of the Met Police, has warned that proxies being asked to act on behalf of Iran are easily expendable and will be dropped by their handlers as soon as police get involved.
“You’re going to prison if you do that,” Jukes said. “We are going to catch you because London, this fantastic city, is on the lookout for you.”
Recruitment mirrors known playbooks
Jonathan Hall KC, the UK’s independent reviewer of state threats legislation, said the exchange reflected patterns seen in earlier foreign-directed cases.
“It looks straight from that sort of recruitment playbook,” Hall said. “The individual is being asked to do something that you might think is fairly minor and trivial… but presumably once you’ve done that and proved yourself, this is just the beginning.”
Security specialists said the model reflects a broader shift toward outsourcing operations to individuals motivated by money rather than ideology.
Officials warn of broader pattern
The outreach surfaced alongside recent arson attacks targeting Jewish-linked sites in London, increasing concern among officials about coordinated intimidation efforts.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “increasingly concerned” about foreign states using proxies for criminal acts, pledging to accelerate legislation addressing the issue.
Stephen Silverman of Campaign Against Antisemitism said the findings point to foreign-linked disruption. “By getting this to take root and getting people to act on it and spread fear and alarm, they are working to undermine our everyday lives,” Silverman said.
Authorities said the exchange has been passed to counter-terrorism police, underscoring warnings that seemingly minor tasks can serve as gateways to more serious criminal activity.
Two men accused of carrying out surveillance on Jewish and Israeli-linked sites in London on behalf of Iran are due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.
Nematollah Shahsavani, 40, and Alireza Farasati, 22, face charges under the UK’s National Security Act of engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service. Prosecutors allege the activity was carried out for Iran.
The pair are accused of conducting reconnaissance of multiple locations, including a synagogue, a Jewish community centre and sites linked to Israeli interests in London. The alleged surveillance is said to have taken place over several months.
Friday’s hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb is procedural rather than substantive, meaning the court will not rule on guilt or innocence. Instead, it is expected to address case management issues, including how the trial will proceed, disclosure of evidence and the timetable for future hearings.
The defendants previously appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where the charges were first presented. Because the offences are indictable-only due to their seriousness, the case was referred to the Crown Court. Both men remain in custody and their cases are being heard together, indicating the allegations arise from closely linked facts.
Iran plans to include the recent war with the United States and Israel in school textbooks, the education minister said, referring to what officials call the “third imposed war,” the latest conflict now under a ceasefire extended by US President Donald Trump.
“We will try to ensure that the memory of the martyrs and the strength of the Islamic Republic in the third imposed war are properly reflected in our textbooks,” he said.
He added that a working group has been formed to incorporate accounts of the conflict, saying: “We are carrying out special work to include narratives… from parts of the third imposed war and the martyrdom of the leader.”
“We will present this history using all available capacities and pass it on to the new generation,” he said.
The move builds on an expanding state-led effort to shape war narratives in education. Last year, authorities introduced new curriculum materials portraying a previous conflict with Israel as a national success, aiming to strengthen unity, patriotism and deterrence among students.
Those materials included lessons linking military strength with national identity and encouraging students to engage with themes of defense, science and resistance, reflecting a broader push to embed state ideology and wartime messaging in classrooms.
After nearly two months of closure, Tehran’s stock market is preparing a phased reopening, but deep structural flaws, lack of transparency and uncertainty over US negotiations threaten to turn the restart into a fresh crisis.
Trading has been suspended for two months. Ticker symbols remain closed, and millions of retail investors have been unable to move their assets.
The head of the Securities and Exchange Organization said the market would reopen within ten to twelve days in phases. In the first stage, only companies not directly damaged by the war will resume trading, while steel and petrochemical firms that suffered losses will remain closed.
Reopening a damaged petrochemical company whose production has halted and whose recovery costs and timeline are unclear would likely trigger a sharp price drop and create a volatile market signal. Yet the current approach of prolonged closure presents deeper structural concerns.
There are three conceivable scenarios for reopening the Tehran Stock Market.
The first scenario envisions a comprehensive agreement and broad sanctions relief. In an optimistic case, Iran reconnects to the global financial system, oil and petrochemical exports face fewer restrictions, and foreign investment gradually returns. Market reopening could then mark the beginning of long-delayed reforms: transition from price controls to market pricing, reduced financial repression in banking, and transparent government balance sheets.
Export-oriented sectors such as steel, petrochemicals, and copper would benefit from renewed access to global markets. Banks could reassess their balance sheets and shift toward genuine credit evaluation. Foreign investors, absent for nearly two decades, might gradually return.
However, without internal coordination and structural reform, even sanctions relief would not rescue the TEDPIX.
Scenario two: Limited military and regional agreement
A more likely scenario involves a limited agreement focused on military and regional tensions. Hostilities ease, but sanctions remain largely intact and foreign investment prospects stay uncertain.
Under these conditions, reopening may trigger a new crisis. Major export-driven firms would initially remain untradeable. Downstream industries would face raw material shortages and price spikes. The automotive sector, already loss-making before the war, would struggle with supply chain disruptions and accumulated losses.
Meanwhile, limited foreign currency inflows could push the government toward inflationary financing to fund reconstruction and subsidies, either through money creation or borrowing from banks already dependent on regulatory forbearance. With high inflation ahead, questions arise about how listed firms can generate sufficient value to remain profitable, especially amid infrastructure damage and seasonal energy shortages.
Investors, having endured months of uncertainty without clear disclosure of portfolio losses, may view reopening as an exit opportunity. Investment funds facing redemption waves would be forced into selling queues, amplifying downward pressure. The market could reopen with a heavy backlog of sell orders, and each negative headline could trigger further declines.
Scenario three: Continued conflict and further escalation
If negotiations fail and conflict intensifies, prolonged closure would likely continue. In such a scenario, Tehran Stock Exchange, under its current management and policy framework, could effectively cease to function as a credible capital market.
Policymakers may believe closure prevents price collapse, but in practice, investor confidence collapses instead. Alternative investment channels gain prominence: foreign currency, gold, real estate, consumer goods, or capital flight to neighboring countries.
Even before the recent conflict, Iran’s economy faced a structural crisis. Industrial capacity was constrained by aging machinery, energy imbalances, and sanctions. Institutional trust was at its lowest level in four decades. Key industries — steel, petrochemicals, automotive, and banking — were either loss-making or dependent on hidden subsidies. War in such an environment acts as a crisis accelerator, pushing uncertainty beyond policymakers’ management capacity.
Tools available for reopening — tighter price limits, sales restrictions, targeted liquidity injections, and market-maker intervention — can at best distribute the shock and manage short-term risk. They cannot substitute for honest disclosure of losses, independent audit assessments, and credible reconstruction plans.
Reopening the Tehran Stock Exchange alone will not resolve broader economic challenges. In the best-case scenario, it could form part of a larger reform package aligned with political agreement and foreign capital inflows. In the other two scenarios, reopening may merely accelerate the crisis cycle.
The core question facing policymakers is political rather than technical: are they willing to accept the real market value of shareholders’ assets, or will they postpone the cost through opacity and suspension, only to face a larger reckoning later.
Divisions within Iran’s leadership prevented a negotiating team from traveling to Islamabad for talks with the US, Iran International has learned.
Tensions between allies of President Masoud Pezeshkian and figures close to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s office derailed the trip at the last minute.
According to the sources familiar with the matter, the delegation was ready to leave when a message from Khamenei’s inner circle ruled out discussing nuclear issues and reprimanded the foreign ministry team over earlier negotiations.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that under such constraints, attending talks would serve no purpose and would effectively doom any chance of progress.
The report comes after earlier indications that a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance could travel to Islamabad for talks, while President Donald Trump has since extended the ceasefire to allow time for a potential Iranian proposal.
Food prices surged and basic goods slipped out of reach across Iran, citizens told Iran International in recent days, describing shortages and daily price jumps following a ceasefire that has coincided with worsening economic conditions.
“Prices here have increased tenfold and rice and cooking oil are hard to find,” one resident wrote from Zahedan in southeastern Iran, pointing to worsening access to staple goods.
Other citizens described the rapid erosion of purchasing power. “We go to sleep and wake up to everything being twice as expensive,” one message said, reflecting widespread concern over accelerating inflation.
Food costs climb, access narrows
Messages from multiple cities highlighted steep increases in the cost of everyday items. Citizens said even the most basic foods were becoming unaffordable, with eggs, rice and cooking oil among the hardest hit.
“Eggs have become so expensive they are being removed from our tables,” one citizen wrote, describing the shrinking range of affordable protein options.
Restaurant prices were also cited as an indicator of inflation. Citizens said a single serving of kebab now costs between 5,000,000 and 6,000,000 rials (about $3.10 to $3.75), while a plate of chicken with rice ranges from 3,000,000 to 4,000,000 rials (about $1.90 to $2.50). Soft drinks were reported to exceed 1,000,000 rials (about $0.60).
Based on an exchange rate of around 1,600,000 rials per dollar, the new minimum monthly wage of 162,550,000 rials is equivalent to roughly $104. This comes as annual inflation had already exceeded 70 percent before the start war on February 28, reaching its highest level since World War II.
As of late 2025/early 2026, average Iranian incomes have contracted to roughly $200 per month.
Shortages compounded the problem. Messages described difficulty finding chicken in distribution centers and limits on purchasing cooking oil in shops. Others pointed to disruptions in supply chains linked to industrial slowdowns and rising production costs.
Economic journalist Arash Azarmi said the surge in food prices was hitting lower-income households hardest. “Eggs priced at 200,000 rials ($0.12) each are shocking. This is a basic food item, especially for lower-income households, and it is effectively being pushed out of their consumption basket,” Azarmi said.
Official data, he added, already showed food inflation exceeding 112 percent, with some categories such as cooking oil rising by more than 200 percent.
Iran’s monthly minimum wage for workers is set at one of the lowest levels compared to many countries in the region. Among Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Pakistan and Lebanon, the lowest minimum wage belongs to Pakistan, where workers earn at least the equivalent of $133. This figure is about $201 in Lebanon, around $275 in Qatar, about $345 in Iraq, and $625 and $585 in Turkey and Oman, respectively.
Pressure spreads beyond food
Beyond rising prices, citizens said financial obligations continued to tighten during and after the conflict period, adding to the strain on households and businesses.
“During the war there was no tax relief, insurance was taken in full from the private sector, and all loans faced late penalties despite earlier promises,” one message said, describing continued pressure on businesses.
Another citizen pointed to mounting banking enforcement and legal follow-up tied to unpaid debts. “All checks were bounced, accounts were closed and legal action started. Loan installments were either collected with interest or deducted from guarantors,” the message read.
Business owners described a cycle of rising costs and falling demand. A clothing seller said prices for goods were increasing by around 35 percent each week, while customers’ ability to pay continued to decline.
Jobs scarce, costs rising
Citizens also pointed to a lack of job opportunities and growing difficulty in covering basic living expenses, including rent and utilities.
“There is no work and our savings are gone,” one citizen said, describing limited options for supplementing income.
Others reported rising bills even as businesses slowed or shut down. “We cannot pay rent, we cannot work,” another citizen wrote, pointing to disruptions affecting daily commerce.
Small business owners said they were increasingly operating at a loss. One restaurant operator said higher meat prices and reduced customer demand were pushing the business toward closure. “If this continues, we will shut down and pay rent from our own pockets,” the message read.
Experts warn of accelerating inflation
Economist Mohammad Machinechian said the pace of price increases had reached a point where monthly inflation was more relevant than annual figures.
“I’m no longer talking about annual inflation, but monthly inflation, and that is the reality we’re dealing with,” Machinechian said. “Even in the best-case scenario, inflation could average at least 5 percent a month, meaning prices rise around 80 percent over a year.”
Machinechian added that in a prolonged stalemate scenario, prices could triple over the year, while renewed conflict could push monthly inflation above 20 percent, leading to annual increases approaching 500 percent.
Azarmi described the situation as a “modern famine,” where goods remain available but are increasingly unaffordable for many households.
The accounts from citizens across the country depict an economy where rapid price increases, supply constraints and falling incomes are converging, leaving many struggling to secure even the most basic necessities.