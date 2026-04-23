Iranian lawmakers said the country has begun collecting transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with initial revenues transferred to the central bank.

Hamidreza Haji Babaei said “the first revenue from Hormuz transit tolls has been deposited into the central bank account.”

Separately, lawmaker Abbas Papizadeh said the fees were now being officially collected and transferred into state coffers.

He said charges vary depending on the type and volume of cargo, and are linked to navigation conditions in the waterway.

Papizadeh added that due to security concerns, shipping routes have narrowed, with vessels increasingly passing through Iranian territorial waters — allowing Tehran, under international rules, to levy fees.

He said the revenue would be treated as government income and added to the public budget, with decisions on spending to be made later.