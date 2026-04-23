Babak Kharbo, a 33-year-old protester jailed in Isfahan, is facing charges that could carry the death penalty, a source close to his family told Iran International.

Kharbo was arrested in February in the town of Dizicheh and is currently held in Dastgerd prison without access to a lawyer. The source said he was subjected to interrogation and torture after his arrest, and that his family had been warned not to pursue efforts for his release.

Link to protest killings

He is the uncle of Alireza Kharbo, a 20-year-old protester killed during demonstrations in January. According to sources close to their family, Alireza was shot by Basij forces and later died in custody, with his body returned to the family bearing multiple gunshot wounds.

At least three other protesters were also killed during the same unrest.