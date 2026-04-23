It could take up to six months to fully clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Pentagon assessment shared with US lawmakers, The Washington Post reported.
The estimate, delivered in a classified briefing to Congress, suggests any effort to reopen the key shipping lane would likely be delayed until fighting between the United States and Iran ends.
Officials told lawmakers that Iran may have deployed at least 20 mines in and around the strait, some using GPS-enabled systems that make them harder to detect.
The timeline could prolong disruption to global energy markets, with the report noting that oil and gasoline prices may remain elevated for months, potentially into the US midterm election period.
The Pentagon publicly disputed the report, calling the claims “inaccurate,” but did not provide an alternative timeline.
Iran’s deputy parliament speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei said any negotiations with the United States were off the table unless Washington acknowledged defeat.
“Any negotiations are prohibited until the US admits defeat,” he said.
He also warned regional countries against supporting attacks on Iranian officials, saying: “Airports, hotels and even rulers of countries that provide facilities to terrorists must be targeted.”
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei praised recent military actions in the Strait of Hormuz after the Revolutionary Guards seized two vessels in the waterway.
“The show of force by Iran’s armed forces in the Strait of Hormuz is pride-inspiring,” he said, according to Mizan.
“Yesterday, three offending ships in this strategic waterway were dealt with under the law,” he added, referring to incidents following the seizure of vessels and reported gunfire at ships in the strait.
Ejei also warned the United States, saying: “The Americans do not have the courage to come near the Strait of Hormuz; they saw what happened to their so-called advanced destroyers.”
He added that the Guards’ “swarm fleet” of fast boats and drones was “waiting for aggressor vessels” to respond.
The Islamic Republic’s negotiators in talks with the US are “different faces of the same machine,” that suppresses the Iranian people, exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi said at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday.
“They are not pragmatists; they are not reformers,” he said, referring to lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his speech at the Haus der Bundespressekonferenz. “Neither are the IRGC killers behind the curtains.”
Pahlavi was in Berlin for meetings with German lawmakers and members of the press as part of a European trip focused on Iran’s political future.
The Iranian prince warned that continued rule by the Islamic Republic would lead to further conflict in the region as the authorities will continue to pose threats to the people, the region, and beyond as long as they remain in power.
“For 47 years, the world has known Iran through the actions of a regime that took a great nation hostage,” Pahlavi said. “No deal will solve this. No negotiations will solve this. It is in their DNA.”
‘Choosing free Iran over a dying regime’
Pahlavi further addressed Europe, saying it faces a choice between the current Iranian system and a free Iran that could become a partner for stability.
“The choice before Europe is not between war and peace. It is between a dying regime that endangers us all and a free Iran that can become a partner for stability,” he said.
The Iranian prince urged European authorities to seek “a new course” in dealing with Tehran, or keep facing “constant blackmail” from the Islamic Republic.
“European governments must stop appeasing this regime. Expel regime ambassadors, refuse to legitimize any arrangements that preserve the IRGC-centered power structure and prepare to recognize the transitional government when it is announced,” he said, addressing European powers.
‘Iranians don’t want to see regime legitimized’
Pahlavi referred to nationwide protests in Iran, saying the Iranian people demand world countries refrain from strengthening or legitimizing a government that terrorizes the nation.
“The Iranian people are not asking us to fight their revolution. They are already doing that, and with a courage that should humble all of us,” he said. “They are asking something far more modest: do not legitimize those who oppress them. Do not strengthen those who terrorize them.”
He said it was time for the world to “catch up with their courage,” noting that the international community’s contribution to their struggle could help bring about an end to the government's violence.
“If you stand with us, if you act in honor of those 40,000 innocent protesters, you will save lives, you will stop the flow of blood,” he said.
Pahlavi also touched upon the Iran war, saying the destruction of governmental infrastructure employed in suppressing dissent, could potentially facilitate protests aimed at subverting the government.
“The air cover campaign that included hitting the regime infrastructure and apparatus of repression was a necessary step to equalize the playing field for the Iranians who were getting massacred on the streets defenseless, by a regime that used military weapons to hit them on the streets,” Pahlavi said.
He argued that a democratic transition in Iran could reduce regional tensions and open the way for broader economic cooperation.
“A free Iran would be a stabilizing anchor for the entire Middle East, ending the proxy wars that have ravaged Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, and becoming a partner for regional economic integration,” Pahlavi said.
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 55th consecutive day on Thursday, with connectivity flatlining at about 2% of normal levels after 1,296 hours, NetBlocks said.
“Restrictions on global network access continue to hinder online commerce, payment systems and digitally dependent sectors of the economy,” the internet monitoring group said in a post on X.
A plan on managing the Strait of Hormuz is under review in both Iran’s parliament and the country’s top security council, an Iranian MP said on Thursday.
Fadahossein Maleki said the plan had been formally registered in parliament, while the Supreme National Security Council also wanted to examine it.
Maleki, a member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, also said various proposals had been discussed in the committee and in other parliamentary meetings on Hormuz.