Two senior Iranian officials said on Wednesday that unequal or discriminatory internet access should have no place in government policy, even as much of the country remains cut off from the global internet.z

The remarks come as broad internet restrictions in Iran remain in place, with access to international networks still heavily limited for the public.

Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said equal and non-discriminatory internet access must be provided to all segments of society and that “class-based internet” was not consistent with the government’s “justice-oriented approach.”

He said any restriction or discrimination in internet access would widen gaps in access to digital opportunities and should be avoided.

Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi also said “class-based internet” and whitelist-based access had no place in policymaking.