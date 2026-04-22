Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they were at the height of readiness to continue fighting and warned of crushing strikes if any attack is repeated.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the force’s founding, the IRGC said it was fully prepared for continued confrontation with its enemies.

“We are at the peak of readiness to continue the fight against enemies, and if aggression is repeated, we will deliver crushing blows beyond imagination to their assets in the region," read the statement.