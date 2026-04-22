A container ship was fired on by an IRGC gunboat northeast of Oman, causing heavy damage to the vessel’s bridge, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday.

UKMTO said the ship’s master reported being approached by one IRGC gunboat without any VHF challenge before shots were fired at the vessel about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman.

No fire or environmental damage was reported, and all crew were safe, according to the agency.

UKMTO advised vessels in the area to report suspicious activity.