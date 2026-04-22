President Donald Trump is giving Iran three to five days to resolve internal divisions and return to nuclear talks or risk the collapse of a ceasefire, Axios reported, citing US officials.

Trump extended the ceasefire on Tuesday but does not plan to keep it open-ended, the report said.

US officials told Axios there are deep divisions within Iran’s leadership, including between civilian negotiators and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which have delayed a response to Washington’s latest proposal.

If Iran does not engage within days, military options could return, the report said.