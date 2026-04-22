The Iranian people should be freed from a regime that is carrying out horrific actions against them, US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) told Iran International.
“We need to be a nation that finds a way for the Iranian people to be free from a regime that is doing horrific things to its own people,” Booker said.
He added that Iranians had faced “generations of suppression of basic, fundamental human rights” and praised them as "extraordinary."
He said the war had added to the suffering of ordinary Iranians, describing civilian deaths as “a grave tragedy.”