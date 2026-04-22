The United States said on Wednesday that its forces have directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of its maritime blockade targeting Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X rejected media reports suggesting that several commercial ships had evaded the blockade over the past 24 hours, calling the claims inaccurate.

"US forces have directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran. Over past 24 hours, media reports have alleged that several commercial ships evaded the blockade, citing M/V Hero II, M/V Hedy, and M/V Dorena as examples. These reports are inaccurate," CENTCOM said.

"Hero II and Hedy did not sail past the blockade as part of a flotilla that “ferried” millions of barrels of oil to the market. In fact, the Iranian-flagged tankers are anchored in Chah Bahar, Iran, after being intercepted by US forces earlier this week. Dorena has been under the escort of a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after previously attempting to violate the blockade," the post added.