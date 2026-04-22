Iran retains significant military capability - CBS
Iran’s military remains more capable than publicly acknowledged by the Trump administration, according to multiple US officials familiar with intelligence assessments.
Officials told CBS News that roughly half of Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile and associated launch systems were still intact at the start of a ceasefire in early April.
"They also said about 60% of the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains operational, including fast-attack boats," the report said.