Trump urges Iran to release eight women reportedly set to be executed
President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Iran’s leaders to release eight women ahead of expected negotiations with US representatives, sharing a screenshot of an X post showing images of the detainees reportedly set to be hanged.
“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!” he added.