Iran on Tuesday condemned the United Arab Emirates over the arrest of individuals accused by Abu Dhabi of links to Tehran, calling the allegations “baseless” and politically motivated.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the detentions were carried out under “unfounded pretexts.”

Baghaei said “raising such baseless claims and anti-Iran narratives” would not deflect attention from what he described as the role of US and Israeli allies in military actions against Iran.

The comments came after the United Arab Emirates said it had dismantled a group accused of planning attacks and undermining national stability, adding that those detained had links to Iran.