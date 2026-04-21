British counter-terrorism police have arrested eight people as part of an investigation into a series of suspected arson attacks, including an alleged plot targeting a Jewish-linked venue in London.

Seven arrests were made over the past 48 hours on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, while an eighth man was detained separately under the Terrorism Act in connection with another incident, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities said the exact target of the suspected plot was not yet known, though it is believed to be linked to the Jewish community.

The arrests follow a wider investigation into multiple incidents, including an attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March. Police said 23 people have been arrested so far, with eight charged and others still in custody or on bail.

Counter Terrorism Policing said officers were continuing searches and had increased deployments in northwest London to deter further attacks and reassure local communities.