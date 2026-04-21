“I don’t want to extend the ceasefire,” US President Donald Trump said on Iran, adding that Washington is “ready to go militarily,” according to remarks in a CNBC interview.
"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go," he said.
Trump said “we don’t have that much time,” adding that the United States was negotiating from a position of strength and would “end up with a great deal.”
He said Washington was “dealing with them very successfully” and described the US as being in a “strong negotiating position.”
Trump also said the US blockade had been “a success,” referring to measures imposed during the conflict.
British counter-terrorism police have arrested eight people as part of an investigation into a series of suspected arson attacks, including an alleged plot targeting a Jewish-linked venue in London.
Seven arrests were made over the past 48 hours on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, while an eighth man was detained separately under the Terrorism Act in connection with another incident, police said on Tuesday.
Authorities said the exact target of the suspected plot was not yet known, though it is believed to be linked to the Jewish community.
The arrests follow a wider investigation into multiple incidents, including an attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March. Police said 23 people have been arrested so far, with eight charged and others still in custody or on bail.
Counter Terrorism Policing said officers were continuing searches and had increased deployments in northwest London to deter further attacks and reassure local communities.
The United States and Iran have signaled they will attend a new round of ceasefire talks in Islamabad early on Wednesday, two regional officials said, according to the Associated Press.
The officials said Pakistan-led mediators had received confirmation that the top negotiators, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital to lead their delegations.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, AP reported.
A 14-year-old student disappeared during protests near Tehran on January 8, only for his family to receive his body 60 days later with a gunshot wound to the temple, Iran International has learned.
Amir-Mohammad Shahkarami, an eighth-grade student, vanished as security forces suppressed demonstrations in Shahre Qods, located west of Tehran. For two months, his family faced a series of conflicting reports from Iranian authorities regarding his safety.
On January 10, two days after he went missing, the boy's mobile phone was turned on. Government agents used the device to contact the family and tell them he was alive. Officials at the local judiciary later supported this account, telling the parents that the teenager was in custody and that a court had already issued a sentence against him.
The family also tried to find information through the Department of Education, but officials there labeled his file as "confidential" and refused to speak.
A 'finish-off' shot
After 60 days of silence, forensic officials finally called the family to identify a body. The body of the 14-year-old was delivered to the family.
When the family examined the body, they found a gunshot wound to the temple, a type of injury often described by rights groups as a "finish-off" shot. Large bruises also covered his chest and side.
Patterns of deception
The teenager’s death highlights the uncertainty facing many families of young detainees who disappeared during the January protests. Despite the assurances given to his parents in the weeks following his disappearance, the physical evidence on his body pointed to a violent death.
Rights groups have documented cases where Iranian authorities provide families with false information about the health or legal status of detained relatives to delay public reporting or to manage the fallout of deaths in custody.
The Iranian government has not explained why various state agencies told the family the boy was alive and sentenced while he was either already dead or facing terminal abuse in custody.
US forces conducted a maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned tanker M/T Tifani overnight without incident in the Indo-Pacific, the Department of War said on Tuesday.
The department said in a post on X that the operation was a right-of-visit boarding and formed part of wider maritime enforcement efforts against illicit networks providing material support to Iran.
“As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran—anywhere they operate,” the post said. “International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain.”
Iran’s embassy in London told Britain to “drop the low-cost statements” and join calls to hold the United States and Israel accountable.
The embassy’s post on X came in response to British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who said the end of a two-week ceasefire was approaching and described the moment as critical for diplomacy.
“Drop the low-cost statements and join the global public opinion to hold the US and Israel regimes accountable for their war crimes,” read the Iranian embassy’s post.
Cooper had said she had traveled through five countries over six days and spoken with more than a dozen foreign ministers and counterparts to maintain international pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.