Russia hopes negotiations between the US and Iran continue in order to avoid further escalation in the region, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“We can see that the situation in the Gulf remains fragile and unpredictable. We hope that the negotiation process will continue and that we will be able to avoid a further escalation towards a military scenario,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that Moscow was ready to help with achieving an agreement.

“Russia is not currently a mediator in the negotiation process, but we are ready to provide any assistance to facilitate a peaceful resolution and help reach an agreement,” he said.