Iran ships not bound by US blockade, lawmaker says
Iranian ships are not bound by the US naval blockade, a member of Iran’s parliament said on Monday, calling the blockade “meaningless.”
“In our view, this blockade is meaningless and we do not consider ourselves bound by it. That is why our ships are passing through and are ignoring this blockade.” Mohammadreza Mohseni Sani told Iran-based news website Didban Iran.
The member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee also invoked the Islamic legal principle of retribution, saying: “We will carry out Qisas against any American we capture.”
He said he was not optimistic about any agreement with the United States and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire.