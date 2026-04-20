Iran said “uranium is as sacred as our soil” and ruled out any transfer or dilution of its enriched uranium stockpiles in current or past negotiations.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran’s position is to keep its nuclear achievements inside the country.

“At no stage of the current or previous negotiations has the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States or any other country been discussed,” he said.

“As our soil is sacred and important to us, enriched uranium is also important to us,” he added.

He also rejected suggestions of diluting uranium, framing the issue in broader terms.

“Our soil is as sacred as our uranium,” Baghaei said, adding that national assets should be treated with the same importance as the lives of citizens.

He said Iran’s nuclear program reflects years of domestic scientific effort and would not be abandoned.

“Nuclear knowledge is the result of the efforts of Iranians,” he said, adding that if it were not valuable, adversaries would not have sought to restrict it through pressure and conflict.

Baghaei said Iran would continue to safeguard its nuclear capabilities.