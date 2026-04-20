Iran’s top joint military command said on Monday that the United States had violated the ceasefire by attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters accused US forces of firing at the ship, disabling its navigation system and putting Marines on board in what he described as “an act of maritime piracy.”

He warned that Iran’s armed forces were ready to confront the United States and would soon respond to what he called the US armed attacks.