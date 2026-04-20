Israel’s Mossad, military and Shin Bet said on Monday they had uncovered a covert Iranian network planning attacks on Israeli officials and strategic sites worldwide.

The network was run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards and had been disrupted through military strikes, arrests and intelligence operations, according to the statement.

They said operatives were recruited and trained to gather intelligence on Israeli and Western targets, including officials, military sites and infrastructure.

Israeli authorities said a cell in Azerbaijan had been thwarted in recent weeks, alleging it planned attacks on an oil pipeline and Jewish and Israeli-linked sites, including the Israeli embassy in Baku.

According to the statement, suspected operatives were detained by Azerbaijani authorities with explosive drones and other weapons.

Israel also named several Iranian figures it said were involved in directing the network, adding that some had been killed during recent operations.