A spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters accused the United States of violating a ceasefire and carrying out “maritime piracy” after firing at an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The spokesman said US forces opened fire toward the ship, disabling its navigation system before deploying a number of Marines onto the vessel’s deck.

The statement described the incident as an “act of aggression” against the Iranian vessel.

“We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military,” the Khatam al-Anbiya military HQ said in a statement carried by IRGC-linked Tasnim.