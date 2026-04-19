CENTCOM: Iranian-flagged cargo ship seized by US forces
US Central Command said an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel is in US custody after American forces intercepted it in the Arabian Sea while enforcing the naval blockade on Iran.
According to CENTCOM, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111) intercepted the vessel, identified as M/V Touska, as it sailed toward Bandar Abbas at about 17 knots.
The US military said it issued repeated warnings over a six-hour period informing the ship that it was in violation of the blockade.