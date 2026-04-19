Iran has rejected taking part in the second round of talks with the United States, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s official state news agency, reported on Sunday.

IRNA's report said “US excessive demands and unreasonable, unrealistic requests, repeated changes in positions, continued contradictory statements” had so far prevented progress in the negotiations.

It added that “the continuation of the so-called naval blockade, which is considered a violation of the ceasefire understanding, along with threatening rhetoric” had also hindered talks.

“Under these conditions, no clear prospect for productive talks is envisaged,” IRNA said.