Hamidreza Hajibabaei, a deputy speaker of parliament, said at a pro-government street gathering that lawmakers had formed a special combat unit for the Strait of Hormuz and that all members of parliament had signed up.

He said the MPs were ready to “take up arms” and stand against the United States.

He had earlier told Fars news agency that lawmakers were forming a combat unit for possible ground fighting on Kharg Island or anywhere else the United States might try to deploy forces or, in his words, “cause trouble.”