Pezeshkian says Trump cannot deny Iran its nuclear rights
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US president Donald Trump had no right to deny Iran what he described as its lawful nuclear rights, while insisting that Tehran was not seeking to widen the war and was acting only in self-defense.
“The US president says Iran should not make use of its nuclear rights, but he does not answer for what crime,” Pezeshkian said. “Who is he, after all, to deprive a nation of its legal rights?”
He also said: “Iran is not seeking to expand the war and has not started any conflict and will not do so. We have not attacked any country, and under the current circumstances we have no intention of attacking any side. We are only engaged in legitimate self-defense.”
During the conflict, Iran carried out attacks across the region, including against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Turkey, the British overseas territory of Akrotiri and Dhekelia, and the West Bank. Other alleged activity was reported in Azerbaijan, while maritime targets were said to include Thai-flagged ships.
Pezeshkian condemned attacks on civilians and scientific institutions, saying: “The assassination of scientists, attacks on scientific centers, targeting innocent people and the killing of 168 schoolchildren have no justification, and no free human being in the world accepts such behavior.”
Hamidreza Hajibabaei, a deputy speaker of parliament, said at a pro-government street gathering that lawmakers had formed a special combat unit for the Strait of Hormuz and that all members of parliament had signed up.
He said the MPs were ready to “take up arms” and stand against the United States.
He had earlier told Fars news agency that lawmakers were forming a combat unit for possible ground fighting on Kharg Island or anywhere else the United States might try to deploy forces or, in his words, “cause trouble.”
An Iran-linked group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on a building in north London that was formerly used by a Jewish organization.
The building in Hendon still displayed the sign for Jewish Futures, an educational organization, when it was attacked. No injuries were reported.
According to The Times, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI, said it carried out the attack. The newspaper said British police were examining whether the group is a front for Iran’s security forces.
The group has also posted videos on social media about other recent incidents in London, including an arson attack on a synagogue in Finchley, a reported drone threat near the Israeli Embassy, and an attack on the offices of Iran International.
It previously claimed similar attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Mehdi Abtahi, deputy minister of science, research and technology, said access to the international internet for Iran’s academic community would be restored gradually, starting with university professors.
He said the ministry had already taken steps to provide professors with access based on an existing list, and that the measure would gradually be extended to all faculty members.
Abtahi added that the information of all professors had been passed to the communications ministry and that researchers’ access would generally begin through university faculty before expanding to research institutes and other centers.