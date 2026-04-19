Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Anaraki Mohammadi said there was no problem with negotiating with the United States if talks took place on the basis of Iran’s own demands and conditions.

Referring to talks in Islamabad, he said: “The end of every war is peace, and when we are ready to negotiate based on our own demands and the conditions we set, there is no problem in negotiating.”

He added that all branches of the Islamic Republic must follow the leader’s direction and said no one had the right to create doubt or uncertainty among the public.