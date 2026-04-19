Iran’s judiciary chief called for no leniency in confiscating the assets of convicted individuals and said such cases should be handled with accuracy and speed under the law.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said cases involving what he described as foot soldiers and accomplices of the attacking enemy should not be handled under normal procedures.

He said they must be dealt with on an extraordinary basis at every stage, including the prosecutor’s office, trial courts and the Supreme Court.