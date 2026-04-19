North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday in a move some analysts linked directly to the war over Iran, with one former South Korean presidential security adviser saying the launches may have been intended to show that, “unlike Iran,” Pyongyang has self-defense capabilities.

The launch came as the seven-week US-Israeli war against Iran continues, with curbing Tehran’s nuclear program one of its stated aims. Experts and former South Korean officials say the conflict could further reinforce North Korea’s own nuclear ambitions.

“The missile launches may be a way of showing that - unlike Iran - we have self-defense capabilities,” Kim Ki-jung said.

He added that Pyongyang also appeared to be applying pressure and showing force ahead of any possible dialogue with the United States and South Korea.

It was North Korea’s fourth such launch this month and seventh of the year. South Korea’s military said the missiles were fired from near Sinpo on the country’s east coast at around 6:10 a.m. local time and flew about 140 km.