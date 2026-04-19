Iran to restore international internet access gradually, starting with professors
Mehdi Abtahi, deputy minister of science, research and technology, said access to the international internet for Iran’s academic community would be restored gradually, starting with university professors.
He said the ministry had already taken steps to provide professors with access based on an existing list, and that the measure would gradually be extended to all faculty members.
Abtahi added that the information of all professors had been passed to the communications ministry and that researchers’ access would generally begin through university faculty before expanding to research institutes and other centers.