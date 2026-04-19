An Iran-linked group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on a building in north London that was formerly used by a Jewish organization.

The building in Hendon still displayed the sign for Jewish Futures, an educational organization, when it was attacked. No injuries were reported.

According to The Times, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI, said it carried out the attack. The newspaper said British police were examining whether the group is a front for Iran’s security forces.

The group has also posted videos on social media about other recent incidents in London, including an arson attack on a synagogue in Finchley, a reported drone threat near the Israeli Embassy, and an attack on the offices of Iran International.

It previously claimed similar attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.