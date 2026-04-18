Iran reopens parts of airspace and some airports from Saturday morning
Iran reopened its airspace and a number of airports from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday, the civil aviation organization said.
The agency said air routes in the eastern part of the country had been reopened for international overflights crossing Iranian airspace.
It added that flight operations at airports across the country would resume gradually, based on the technical and operational readiness of military and civilian sectors to provide passenger services.